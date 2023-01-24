Plans have been submitted for a 28 day glamping enterprise in Compton.

The new glamping enterprise would located at Compton Farm in Compton.

Applicant James Cooper has submitted plans under under the conservation of habitats and species regulation.

In the planning statement it said: “Encouraged by the temporary relaxation of Government policy over the GDPO in 2021 post the Covid pandemic, the applicants set up a small glamping enterprise on this land. In the single season of 56 days that it was operated, there proved to be good demand for overnight accommodation by families under canvass, in Bell Tents. Both the site and the village met all requirements needed.

“The applicants have no wish to extend the glamping significantly beyond ten tents or the 28 days per year permitted in the GPDO. To do so would start to impact on the tranquillity of this site, and client enjoyment of the applicants’ holiday cottages, which are highly valued for their peace and sense of place.

"To do so would in any event require a separate planning consent and related Nitrate Budget calculation, not least because there is a potential impact upon the holiday cottage business immediately adjoining.

“The determination required is therefore whether ten bells tents on a standard level of occupancy for a period of 28 days per year during the peak summer season is likely to pose any sort of impact upon the Solent SPA.”