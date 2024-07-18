Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a three-storey block of flats in Eastbourne have been refused.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals for the development on land to the rear of 4-6 Whitley Road were turned down by Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) on a number of grounds.

The council said the proposed dwelling provided a ‘substandard level of privacy’ for occupants, wouldn’t provide enough parking spaces for the number of proposed residents, and would ‘lead to increased traffic hazards’ on the A2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application also failed to provide sufficient information to demonstrate the development would comply with the Council’s Affordable Housing policies, according to the officer report.

Plans to build a 3-storey block of flats in Eastbourne have been refused. Photo: EBC

A previous application for the site had previously been refused as the proposal was deemed 'out of character of the area’.

35 objections to the latest plans were submitted to EBC.

Dennis Richards, whose home in Ringwood Road is situated behind the proposed development, said the site is ‘totally unsuitable for the proposal’.

Mr Richards said: “The site is too small, and the block would not only only be out of character with its surroundings but would be an eyesore and overlook its neighbours, affording no privacy to long established homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also wrong to plan a very ugly building to look down on houses of over 100 years of age in a lovely established area.”

Concerns about fire safety were also raised by several residents, including Mr Richards who said limited access for fire engines would be a ‘death sentence’.

Peter Starling, also of Ringwood Road, added: “As well as the traffic, noise and mess involved in the construction of this project, I am concerned about how emergency services, such as a fire engine would be able to deal with a fire on the site should the unthinkable happen.

Sussex Police were also asked for advice after the application was submitted to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police force said it had ‘no objections’ to the plans, but listed concerns over the development increasing opportunities for crime.

Phil Edwards, designing out crime officer for Sussex Police, said: “I have concerns over the proposed main entrance location… I feel it has the potential to increase the opportunity for crime and the fear of crime.

“I do not feel there is enough to safeguard the residents when entering and exiting the property, especially during dark and winter months.”