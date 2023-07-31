Proposals to build housing in place of a garden centre in Lower Dicker have been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice published earlier this month, a planning inspector has green lit proposals to demolish the Blackbrooks Garden Centre in Eastbourne Road and build up to 45 homes in its place.

The scheme had previously been refused by Wealden District Council in October 2021, with councillors turning down the application (against officer advice) due to the site falling outside of the village’s development boundary.

At the time, councillors said the site would become an ‘isolated enclave’ where residents would need to use private cars to get around.

The Blackbrooks garden centre site in Lower Dicker (Credit: Wealden planning portal)

This view was not shared by the planning inspector, however, who noted that the developer was set to make a contribution towards an additional bus service between Uckfield and Eastbourne.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The position of the appeal site in relation to the bus stops and the existing service and the proposed improvements mean that future occupants could realistically make trips to and from the larger settlements by bus.

“In terms of other alternative means of transport, the general condition of local infrastructure, together with the distance, is such that travel to [neighbouring] settlements by more sustainable means such as walking and cycling would be highly unlikely particularly when carrying shopping, in the dark or during inclement weather conditions.

