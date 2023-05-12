Edit Account-Sign Out
Plans for 66-bed Bexhill care home submitted by developers

A developer has put forward plans to build a new 66-bed care home in Bexhill.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 16:51 BST

In an application submitted to Rother District Council, LNT Care Developments is seeking planning permission to build a three-storey, 66-bedroom care home in Collington Lane East.

If approved, the new facility would largely be built in place of the former Richmond Hill Care Home, which is set for demolition as part of the project.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The [existing] care home is currently vacant and is an outdated building which can no longer efficiently meet care needs of the local ageing population and is not energy efficient.

CGI of the proposed developmentCGI of the proposed development
CGI of the proposed development

“The principle of care on this site has therefore already been accepted and the site is in a sustainable location with good access to local amenities.

“The development, which is commercial by definition, is very much residential in nature. It is, therefore, entirely compatible with the immediate surroundings and this site is seen as an excellent opportunity to provide a new purpose-built care facility fully compliant with the requirements of the Care Standards Act.

“It would not only serve an identified local need but would be highly accessible to the community and provide both service and employment.”

The proposed building would include 66-bedrooms, all of which would be for single occupancy with en-suite wet room facilities.

The developers say it would also have ‘high quality’ indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, as well as 25 space car park.

The application was submitted last month, but only validated and opened to comment in the last week.

Related topics:Bexhill