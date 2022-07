Major renovation plans could be on the way at Cote Brasserie in Chichester after plans were submitted.

The renovation work would see the installation of three new signs outside the restaurant on South Street.

One halo-illuminated sign, one illuminated flag sign and one illuminated marketing sign would be placed on the front of the restaurant building.

There will also be two sets of halo illuminated letters, nylon flag and a menu board outside.