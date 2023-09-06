Building work is set to take place at a church in Eastbourne after plans were approved.

The plans will see the installation of a roof top plant on the new church centre at Upperton United Reformed Church on Upperton Road.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Environmental Protection said: “I can confirm that we have no adverse comments relating to noise from the air handling plant and kitchen extract units.

"The plant described is modern, efficient, well insulated and, additionally, fitted with appropriate noise attenuators.

The data provided by the manufacturers has a tolerance factor built into it as it presents the worst case scenario ie plant running at maximum capacity, which is never the case when the plant is in use.