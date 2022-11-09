An application has been approved for two new toilets to be housed within the existing tunnel space at the school.

The toilets will be for the use of students and staff within the school.

A new timber stud wall will be built separating the new toilets, which will be accessed externally. The existing floor level will be raised to create a level floor within the toilets.

Plans for building work at Dorset House school in Pulborough have been approved.

The proposals will provide 2 new toilets, one which will be stand width and one which will provide additional space for students and staff.

A communal sink and hand dryer will be provided in the entrance space.

A new vent to the boiler room will also be incorporated within the external boiler room door.