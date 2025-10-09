Plans for dangerous structure in Worthing town centre revealed

Plans for a former shop that is now a dangerous structure have been submitted to Worthing Borough Council, including two small houses in multiple occupation.

The property at 39 Brighton Road, formerly Bespoke Hair Lounge, is currently a vacant ground-floor commercial unit with two flats above, on the first and second floors.

Property developer KTLX has applied for change of use of the rear ground floor to residential and conversion of the two flats to form two small houses in multiple occupation.

This would include a rear dormer roof extension, front rooflights, solar PV panels, shopfront alteration and other associated alterations to 39 and 39A Brighton Road.

The application follows prior approval for a partial change of use of the ground-floor commercial unit to residential and remedial works to the front.

In the planning statement, Lewis & Co Planning said: "Areas of the building have deteriorated and the applicants have reported the building as a dangerous structure, which has been confirmed by the local authority building control team.

"Works are underway to make the structure safe but some of these measures are temporary and further remedial works (proposed under this application) are necessary to ensure that the building does not deteriorate further."

Works are required to repair the building and the proposals 'seek to conserve and enhance the historic significance of the building and its surrounding context'.

Lewis & Co Planning said: "The effect of these works is the creation of a ground and first-floor maisonette and a second and third-floor maisonette in place of the existing first and second-floor flats. The proposed use of these units is Class C4 (house in multiple occupation).

"Works to the commercial unit seek to replace the existing modern shopfront with a new timber shopfront that better reflects traditional dimensions and proportions. The main change is to remove an angled, recessed shop window and entrance and align the new shopfront with the main frontage of the building."

The commercial unit could support a wide-range of town centre uses, including retail, a café, clinics, professional services and offices.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk