The prior application saw the changing of the first floor of the current beauty salon at 12a Grove Road be converted into a single residential unit with two new pitched lights
In the report of approval, officer Chloe Timm wrote: “The change of use will provide a single residential unit with a gross internal area of 39.5 square metres with good access to natural light.
“The site is sustainably located and will not have impacts on highway safety.
“The site is not situated on contaminated land
“The site is not within a flood risk zone
“There will be no detrimental impacts from noise from the commercial property.
“The site is not within a conservation area.”
To view the full application online visit Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal using the reference: 230361