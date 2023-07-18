NationalWorldTV
Plans for Eastbourne business conversion awarded prior approval

Plans to change a business in Eastbourne into a home have been awarded prior approval by Eastbourne Borough Council.
By Sam Pole
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST

The prior application saw the changing of the first floor of the current beauty salon at 12a Grove Road be converted into a single residential unit with two new pitched lights

In the report of approval, officer Chloe Timm wrote: “The change of use will provide a single residential unit with a gross internal area of 39.5 square metres with good access to natural light.

“The site is sustainably located and will not have impacts on highway safety.

Plans to change a business in Eastbourne into a home have been awarded prior approval by Eastbourne Borough Council. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council.Plans to change a business in Eastbourne into a home have been awarded prior approval by Eastbourne Borough Council. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council.
“The site is not situated on contaminated land

“The site is not within a flood risk zone

“There will be no detrimental impacts from noise from the commercial property.

“The site is not within a conservation area.”

To view the full application online visit Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal using the reference: 230361