Plans for eight new flats opposite busy Pulborough road junction

The derelict building, on the northern side of the mini-roundabout at Swan Corner where Station Road meets London Road and Lower Street, would be demolished.

It would be replaced by a new three-storey building containing eight flats, according to plans submitted to Horsham District Council.

Similar plans for the part demolition, refurbishment and extension of an existing mixed use building were previously withdrawn with concerns from officers about the impact on the nearby listed 6 Swan Court and proposed access arrangements.

The existing building at Swan Corner in Pulborough earmarked for demolition

The application says: “The proposal represents a significant improvement to the existing derelict property, in which the proposal would not adversely affect the amenities of future occupiers or those currently occupying adjoining or nearby properties. The development would contribute to the housing need of the District, making the most effective use of the land and providing high quality homes for future residents.”

Visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using code DC/22/1059.