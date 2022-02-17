Plans for four new houses in Sidlesham approved

Plans for four new houses in Sidlesham have been approved by Chichester District Council. SUS-220217-152343001

The plans will see the demolition of commercial units and the removal of two mobile homes on Ham Road in Sidlesham.

The plans will also see the removal of 893 industrial lights.

In the designated report by Chichester District Council it said: “No development or works shall commence above slab level until a full schedule of all materials and finishes to be used for external walls, roofs and windows of the building(s) have been submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority.

Sidlesham Parish Council voted ‘no objection’ to the plans.

To view the application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/02738/FUL