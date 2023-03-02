Controversial plans to create new holiday lets at Bewl Water have been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice published last week, a planning inspector has approved proposals to convert a fishing lodge into four one-bedroom holiday lets, overturning a decision by Wealden District Council planners.

The original application, which had proven controversial with a number of local groups and residents, had been refused (against officer advice) in February last year, on the grounds it would lead to the loss of water-based amenities and have an impact on dark skies of High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Concerns had also been raised about the impact of the development on an ‘internationally important’ roosting site for waterfowl, but this did not form part of the council’s reason for refusal.

Existing buildings

The inspector did not share the council’s concerns, however, concluding that there were adequate measures to prevent harm to dark skies by controlling lighting from the building.

They also did not share concerns about the loss of the existing building. In their decision notice, the inspector said: “There is no substantive evidence before me that might indicate that the proposal would bring about a change that might deter such visitors and negatively impact upon the local economy.

“Furthermore, the building is not in use. It is not clear what water-based fishing amenities the loss of the existing accommodation would impact that might bring the proposal into conflict with the Water Industry Act or East Sussex County guidelines for the management of the landscape of Bewl Water reservoir or any other Acts.

“For these reasons, I conclude that the proposed development would not result in a harmful loss of accommodation that contributes to water based recreational activities at Bewl Water.”

In light of the above, the inspector overturned the council’s refusal. In doing so, however, they also put in place conditions requiring a ‘biodiversity enhancement scheme’ be put place before work began.

Despite their decision on the main appeal, the inspector rejected an application for costs from the developer, finding that the council had not acted ‘unreasonably’ in coming to its decision.