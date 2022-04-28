Plans for homes near A27 Polegate bypass

The building and yard at Bramley Farm in Bay Tree Lane were originally for agricultural dairy use but have since been used by Eastbourne Dairy as a commercial distribution unit.

Previously permission was secured to convert the existing building into three new homes, which the developer says confirms the potential for residential use at the site.

And it also argues recent appeal decisions confirm the need to breach settlement boundaries of the 1998 local plan to deliver the town’s required housing need.

Application site

An outline application to redevelop the site to provide nine new homes has now been submitted to Wealden District Council.

According to the plans: “The site layout has been designed to ensure protection of existing trees and boundary planting and also highlights possible options for landscaping along the boundaries.

“The layout shown on the indicative confirms that sufficient space exists on site to ensure that the proposed dwellings would provide for a good standard of living space and accommodation and also includes sufficient space for storage and areas for refuse, recycling and cycle storage can be provided within the respective curtilages.

“Although scale and appearance remain a reserved matter the proposed dwellings will be commensurate in scale to the surrounding buildings located near to the site.”