Plans for housing in the grounds of a former Littlehampton care home have been revised

Plans for housing in the grounds of a former Littlehampton care home have been submitted to Arun District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Jeffery, co-founder and executive chairman at Caring Homes, has made the application for Courtwick Park, in Courtwick Lane.

The plans propose a residential development of four detached houses with garages and landscaping on open grassland that was previously associated with Courtwick Park care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Heritage Statement provided by Wessex Archaeology for ADG Architects on behalf of Caring Homes, the significance of the Grade II* listed buiding Courtwick Park is highlighted.

Plans for housing in the grounds of a former Littlehampton care home have been submitted to Arun District Council. Photo: Google Maps

It states 'the proposed locations of the residential plots in the eastern half of the site have been carefully chosen to maintain the important aspects of setting and minimise any negative impacts to the significance of the listed farmhouse'.

Since 2017, there have been a number of applications to expand the care home facilities and redevelop part of the property for residential use.

Previous proposals have included plans for seven homes within the eastern part of the site in 2021 and plans for four detached houses in 2023, both of which were refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is an irregular plot of land. The revised plans for residential development of four detached houses show Plot 3 repositioned. No other amendments have been made from the preovious submission.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk