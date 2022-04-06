Plans for large housing development at Rustington Golf Centre resubmitted

Barratt David Wilson (BDW) Homes wants to build 167 new homes and apartments with between one and four bedrooms at Rustington Golf Centre, just off the A259.

Plans include planting, 396 parking spaces, 253 cycle spaces, open space, and a new access road from Golfers Lane.

This follows Arun District Council’srefusal of the developer’s earlier plan to build 191 homes at the site in November (A/129/21/PL).

Rustington Golf Centre (Google Maps Streetview)

Planning officers said it was ‘effectively introducing a suburban housing estate into the countryside’.

Angmering, East Preston, Ferring, Kingston and Rustington parish and town councils objected to the original plans.

BDW Homes says it plans to appeal the refusal.

In the meantime, the new plans include fewer homes in the form of two to four bed properties and one and two bedroom apartments which would be adjacent to Rustington’s built-up area boundary.

A range of detached, semi-detached, and terrace housing up to two and a half storeys in height are shown on the plans.

A new cycleway to connect to the existing one along the A259 and a pedestrian crossing at the roundabout to the south east of the site are also proposed.

Of the new homes, 50 (or 30 per cent) would be ‘affordable’.

But the council said 106 homes had been allocated for the site in total and would be ‘more acceptable’.

Although the par 3 course would be lost to the development, the par 70 course, 18-hole adventure golf course, café and other features would remain.

Since the new plans were submitted in March, they have received just over 100 objections.

More details about the new plans can be found at the council’s planning portal using reference: A/45/22/PL.

