Major refurbishment work has been submitted for a pub in West Sussex which has been closed for over three years.

The plans would see major refurbishment work take place at the White Horse pub in Rogate.

The work, if approved would include the refurbishment of the ground floor bar area, including moving the position of the ‘modern’ bar counter, the refurbishment of the existing toilet extension at the rear and the replacement of the ‘modern’ flat roof.

Other refurbishment includes repairing and refurbishing the cellar, refurbishing the exisiting kitchen and the removal of the bathroom on the first floor to form a new bedroom.

In the heritage statement, auditer Michael Ricketts Associates wrote: “The building is overdue for renovation and bringing back into use and now there is a serious opportunity to

correct the main intrusive elements with an enthusiastic new owner willing to invest in the building and make it a viable proposition.

"Much of the work needed will come under the terms of repair and maintenance and refurbishment to faded décor and upgrading services.

"The main interventions that will affect the building’s character will be at first floor level in upgrading bedrooms and providing necessary ancillary bathrooms.”

The plans have also been met with support from local residents.

Mr Nigel Tibbitt wrote: “As a local resident and frequent traveller along the A272, I am delighted to see the proposed refurbishment of the White Horse and its potential return as a Public House with restaurant and accommodation.

"The building stands at the very heart of the village of Rogate and its community but has lain empty and decaying for several years.

"Its renovation and re-opening will be a boon to local residents and businesses.

“With its position on a key thoroughfare across the South Downs National Park it has the opportunity to become a prominent example of the preservation of local history and heritage.”

The plans were also supported by Mrs Alison Grange.

She wrote: “I support the refurbishment of this lovely old local pub that was once the heart of Rogate village.

"As a restaurant with rooms it will be an asset to the village and save a beautiful old building from falling into decay.”

