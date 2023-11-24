Broadbridge Heath residents can have their say on proposals for the village’s first net-zero integrated retirement community.

Inspired Villages has just launched a public consultation for Phases 2 and 3 of Arun Lea.

Outline planning consent for up to 141 specialist homes for older people was granted in May 2021. Outline consent was also given for facilities for the wider public, including a swimming pool, a restaurant, a fitness suite, a hairdressers, a treatment room and a café.

Neal Dale, chief development and property officer at Inspired Villages, said: “Arun Lea is a shared vision, and we want the community to play a crucial role in its development. We look forward to continuing to work with local residents to help shape the detailed design for Phases 2 and 3 over the coming weeks.”

A computer generated image of what Arun Lea in Broadbridge Heath will look like

Recently Horsham District Council approved a Reserved Matters planning application for the detailed elements of Phase 1, which encompass the Village Centre and 47 specialist homes for older people. This was approved following consultation with the local community last year.

Inspired Villages now aims to bring forward planning application for Phases 2 and 3 to deliver the 94 remaining specialist homes for older people. A Reserved Matters planning application for Phases 2 and 3 will be submitted to the council for consideration in early 2024 after consultation with the community. There is a drop-in consultation event at The Bridge Leisure Centre on Wednesday, December 6 (3pm-7pm), where people can see detailed plans for Phases 2 and 3, speak with the team and share feedback.