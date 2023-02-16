Plans to build a block of nine flats in Marine Place are to be considered by Worthing Borough Council.

The application from Star Property Investment and Management Ltd will be discussed during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (February 22).

Planning officers have recommended it for approval.

If the committee agrees, the storage buildings currently on the site will be demolished to make way for the three-storey block.

Proposed development

As well as the nine flats, the development includes additional studio/office space at the lower ground-floor level.

The council received objections from neighbours raising concerns about the new building’s impact on their privacy.

Comments from The Worthing Society described the proposed building as ‘rather bland’, with concerns that it could bring ‘a sense of enclosure’ to neighbouring Grade II Listed Bedford Row.