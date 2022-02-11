Plans for new CCTV at West Dean College approved

Plans for a new CCTV security system at West Dean College has been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority.

The new CCTV system will replace the current security system at the college on West Dean Lane to the Grinch in Chichester.

The plans will remove the remaining five existing CCTV cameras from their mounting points and remove six existing light fittings from their mounting points.

New power/data cable runs between fittings and existing inlets in roofs/ walls will then be installed, as well as nine new camera fittings at high levels and 15 new light fittings.

The new installations, in line with the design and access statement, will be placed in locations ‘designed to reduced visual harm to the listed building.’