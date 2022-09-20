Plans for new dwelling behind Bracklesham Co-op refused

Plans for a new dwelling behind the Co-op in Bracklesham has been refused.

The proposal seeks the construction of a detached, one and a half storey dwelling, with vehicle access and parking on land northwest of Bracklesham Lane.

In a statement of refusal by Chichester District Council, a spokesperson wrote: “The proposal would result in a contrived overdevelopment, because of its cramped layout with poor internal circulation/turning arrangements for all modes of transport, in particular larger vehicle; its close-knit relationship with the neighbouring dwellings and convenience store, the large amount of hardstanding for car parking and turning and the excessive amount of boundary fencing.

“In addition, the detailed design and orientation of the dwelling fails to take the opportunity to provide an attractive frontage, thus fails to appropriate integrate the dwelling with its wider surroundings or establish an establishing an attractive street scene or sense of place.

“The proposal would result in an overbearing relationship with Number 7 and 8 Hale Close which would be detrimental to the quality and enjoyment of their private amenity space.

"The development lies within the 5.6 kilometres zone of influence upon the Chichester and Langstone Harbour Special Protection Area (SPA) where it has been identified that the net increase in residential development results in significant harm to those areas of nature conservation due to increased recreational disturbance.

The proposal had been met with objections from the local population.

Mr John Billam from Middleton Close in Bracklesham said: “I would like to point out that since the Co-op arrived, a tenant of the owners of the land, the noise level has risen considerably with huge lorries full of stock arriving throughout the day.

“Light pollution too has risen, with at last count, five multi LED flood lights which are not properly shielded.

“With the development of a property right under our noses, it will escalate the noise levels, i.e. cars coming and going at night, early morning reversing etc. and therefore

higher pollution levels.

“The loss of the wildlife would be a major catastrophe. Wildlife itself feeling threatened by the rise in their population will not accept their overcrowding and "Go to war" with each other for territory, thereby the wildlife is not better off.

“Since arrival of the new CO-OP store, for example, lorries have been arriving from 6am onwards and throughout the day seven days a week.

“The flat lie of the land insures that we hear the crash of stainless steel trolleys - particularly when empty, from the start of the day to the last of the day building property

in what is the 'Covenant' protected area, ensures more noise for us - and the loss of our valuable local wildlife.

“If the Covenant, which was created to protect the land, is to be respected, that land which is a valuable Wild Life haven and uniquely positioned away from human interference and traffic, and which provides space and light to our homes, ought to be protected as was the original intention hence the Covenant.”

In a statement Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council said that they had ‘no objection’ to the proposed plans.