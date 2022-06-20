Plans for new homes off Ticehurst's high street

In a recently-validated planning application, permission is being sought to build up to five houses on land adjacent to Orchard Farm, with access via Lower St Mary’s.

The application is in a hybrid form, in that it seeks full planning permission for two of the homes and outline planning permission for the remaining three.

The applicants say the final designs for these final three homes would come forward as individual reserved matters applications at a later date, but would be bound by ‘plot passports’ laying out a design guide for the plots.

Proposed access to the development site off Ticehurst's high street (Google Maps Streetview)

The site has been allocated for housing as part of Ticehurst’s neighbourhood plan. Even so the scheme has already seen some local objections.