Plans for new newsagents in Chichester submitted

Plans for a new newsagents in Chichester have been submitted.

The development would take place at 77D on St Pancras in Chichester.

The unit is currently vacant but had previously been used as a community care centre prior and the development would see no structural change to the property.

The proposed newsagents would be open seven days a week from 9am to 11pm except on Sunday when it would close at 10pm.