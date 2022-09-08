Plans for new newsagents in Chichester submitted
Plans for a new newsagents in Chichester have been submitted.
The development would take place at 77D on St Pancras in Chichester.
The unit is currently vacant but had previously been used as a community care centre prior and the development would see no structural change to the property.
The proposed newsagents would be open seven days a week from 9am to 11pm except on Sunday when it would close at 10pm.
To view the application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/02117/FUL