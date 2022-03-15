Plans for new shop in Petworth approved

Plans for a new butchery in Petworth have been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority. SUS-220315-110158001

The plans will see the Hungry Guest Cafe on Lombard Street in Petworth, change from a cafe into an artisan butchery.

The change will allow the cafe to move into a larger building and allow the butchery to occupy the previous space.

The design and access statement stated that the interior of the store would be refurbished to complement the new store’s layout.

The ground floor will see the sales counter moved forward closer to the entrance door and new structural glass elements to provide a display for the butchered meats and condiments.

The first floor of the property will remain as a kitchen and staff but the internal layout will be changed to allow for a larger kitchen area.

The application was supported by Petworth Parish Council who ‘welcomed the change of retail use on the site.’

To view the full application visit the South Downs National ParK Authority’s planning portal using the reference SDNP/21/03838/LIS