Plans for new signs at cafe near Chichester approved

Plans for new signs at the old Beijing Palace restaurant in Nutbourne have been approved.

The new sign displaying ‘Mamawu Cafe’ will be on the front of the building on the Main Road in Nutbourne.

As well as the sign on the front, an illuminated hanging sign will also be put into place onto the front of the building.

The venue took over from the former Chinese restaurant Beijing Palace in Main Road, which was run by the parents of Mr Sam Chan, and closed its doors in January.

On the opening of the new cafe Mr Chan said: "It has been in the family for years and we are now re-branding.

"We want to move with the times and be flexible with our menu. This new concept is all about being family friendly and it is really building something for the community for the next ten to 20 years."