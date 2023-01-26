Plans to turn an empty Chichester shop into a takeaway have been withdrawn.

A planning application was first submitted in October 2022, and sought permission to turn an old convenience shop in East Street into a takeaway restaurant.

Plans for the were however withdrawn by the applicant on January 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It included a request for internal alterations to the building to allow for works to convert the interior from a retail unit to a restaurant and included the installation of a kitchen ventilation system. There would also would have been some internal seating.

Select Drinks, in East Street - the site of the possible new takeaway restaurant which has now been withdrawn.

The plans did not prove popular with consultees including the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee (CCAAC) which objected to the plans.

A spokesperson had written to the district council: “Whilst there is no objection to the principle of the change of use, the lack of information about the extract system means that this application cannot be determined. No details are given of the routeing of the duct, where it will exit the building, the positioning of the fan and the design noise levels. As there are nearby residential units this is a critical neighbourliness issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CCAAC were not the only group claiming there was a lack information in the documents.

The Chichester Society responded to the plans saying: “The Executive Committee comments that there is insufficient information submitted for assessing the impact of the extract system from noise and appearance points of view in the Conservation Area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad