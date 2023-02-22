Plans for a new-build bungalow in Hastings have been refused at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Thursday (February 16), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build a three-bedroom bungalow and garage on land adjacent to 242 St Helens Road.

The proposals, which also involve the demolition of an existing garage, had been refused by Hastings Borough Council planning officers, due to concerns around design and impact on the character of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers took issue with the design of both buildings, saying the bungalow (which would front on to St Helens Road) was of a “poor design” which would be harmful to, and out of keeping with, the rest of the area, which is formed of a private cul-de-sac.

Development's proposed site layout

The planning inspector did not share officers’ concerns about the bungalow, but did take issue with the garage building saying it made the proposals as whole unacceptable.

In their decision notice, the inspector wrote: “The proposed garage is utilitarian in appearance and due to its siting, size and height it would be visually stark and unduly prominent within the street scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed garage would dominate the entrance to the existing and proposed dwellings. And would reduce the scope for soft landscaping on the plot.

“As a result, it would have an enclosing and urbanising impact on the character and appearance of the cul-de-sac, the public footpath and the area as a whole.”

The inspector concluded that the harm resulting from this design outweighed the benefits of new housing, even given the borough’s shortfall when compared to national housing targets.