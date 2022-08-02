Plans for new West Wittering tourist accommodations submitted

Plans for a new tourist accommodation in West Wittering have been submitted.

The proposal seek a change of use of the land and the stationing of two shepherd’s huts and associated works on a dis-used field at Truffles.

The site is currently laid to grass and screened by mature hedging to all boundaries.

Additional tree planting is suggested as part of the proposals.

The site forms part of the small holding associated with the main residence known as Truffles.

A pre-application enquiry was submitted to Chichester District Council in February 2022 requesting feedback in terms of a change of use of the field to tourist accommodation including the siting of shepherd’s huts and a barn providing toilet and washing facilities on land at Truffles, Piggery Hall Lane.

The pre-application enquiry proposed six shepherd’s and then four huts on the site, the re-location of an existing barn to the south of Truffles to the northern site boundary for washing and toilet facilities and the creation of a car park to the road frontage including bin and cycle storage.

In a statement West Wittering Parish Council said that they objected to the plans on the grounds that it is an ‘inappropriate development in the countryside and there is no proven need for further tourist accommodation in the area and the positioning is dangerous with concern from WSCC Highways on the safety of cyclists on this road.’