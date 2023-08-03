Plans for nine new houses have been given the go ahead by Eastbourne Borough Council.

The approved plans will see an extension and alterations to 2A-2C Pevensey Road, to create a basement gym (for resident use), two commercial units, and nine two-bed houses.

Flats 1 to 8 will have an internal floor area of 90 square metres, whilst the penthouse flat would have an internal floor area 108 square metres.

In response to the proposed commercial units, Sara Taylor, Regeneration Officer for Eastbourne Borough Council said: "The commercial units will enable continued employment likely to be different to the current offer in the entertainment industry.

"Dependent on the employment offer, the additional residential provision may add to the commercial footfall. Commercial employment in town centre locations is usually attractive to job seekers.