Plans for redevelopment to former East Street shop permitted

Plans for the redevelopment of a former shop on East Street has been permitted.

The application sought to knock through a wall at first floor level to provide a link to 59 and 60 East Street, formerly occupied by Champneys, and install three new air conditioning unites in the courtyard between the two properties.

The rooms also currently occupied at 60 East Street will be fitted out to provide for the day spa at 60 East Street.

The major proposal was the creation of a link at first floor level, through an existing alcove at 59 East Street and onto an existing landing at 60 East Street.