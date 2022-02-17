Plans for refurbishment to Chichester chapel submitted

Plans for a new forecourt at St John’s Chapel in Chichester have been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-220217-101409001

Redevelopment of the forecourt and the construction of a ramp at the entrance of the chapel have been proposed for refurbishment at St John’s Chapel on St Johns Street.

Repair work has also be proposed for the damaged plinth wall outside the property, railing and grates would also be reinstated on site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The construction of a permanent ramp will replace the current temporary one placed outside the front entrance of the building.

In the design and access statement the chapel aimed to create a more aesthetically pleasing building.

It said: “The proposal is to create a more attractive and usable enclosed frontage area to the chapel, reinstating the main gated entrance with the two subsidiary gates to the sides which can remain closed as required.

“The walls and railings are to be returned to their original appearance as closely as possible.”

Mrs Catherine Jones from Chichester supported the proposal as ‘the improvement work will make the forecourt safer and the chapel more accessible.’