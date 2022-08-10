Plans for siting of 20 mobile homes in Sidlesham submitted

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for the siting of 20 mobile homes for occupation by seasonal farm workers in Sidlesham have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The plans would see the mobile homes sited on the field east of Easton Farm on Easton Lane in Sidlesham.

The site is currently open agricultural land behind existing agricultural buildings and has been used for the storage of agricultural machinery.

All seasonal workers proposed to be accommodated in the caravans would be directly employed by the applicants to work on land forming part of their farming operation.

In the covering letter by Advoco Planning they wrote: “The duration of occupation of the caravans by the workers will vary but will not exceed eight months per calendar year for any one caravan and many will be occupied for less than eight months.