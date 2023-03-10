Plans for the demolition of house to create five new apartments in Chichester district refused

Plans for the demolition of a house in Fishbourne to create five new apartments has been refused by Chichester District Council.

The proposal was for the removal of the existing dwelling at 112 Fishbourne Road West and its replacement with a new building comprising of five flats.

The proposed development also included the alteration and conversion of the existing outbuilding within the site into a two-bedroom residential dwelling.

The scheme also proposed minor landscape works associated with the development.

However these plans were refused by Chichester District Council.

In its statement of refusal, a spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “The proposal, by way of its siting, scale and mass would result in an overbearing form of

development which would be detrimental to the character of the area. The orientation of the property and lack of frontage would appear contrived within the street scene. The scale and mass of the roof form would exacerbate the visual impact of the proposal within the conservation area and glimpsed views from the AONB.

"The loss of landscaping would further exacerbate the visual impact of the development, overall resulting in harm to the surrounding character and landscape of the site.

"The proposal would result in an unacceptable overbearing impact to the adjoining neighbours. The proposal by way of its scale, height and design would result in overlooking and loss of privacy which would be detrimental to the amenity of neighbouring properties.”