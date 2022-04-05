Plans for two maisonettes in Southbourne given prior notice submission

The prior notification application comes after previous plans at ‘The Signal Box’ in Southbourne for two two-storey, two-bedroom houses being converted from offices were refused by Chichester District Council in 2021.
The new application would see the offices be converted into two two-storey, one-bedroomed houses.
Internal alterations would be undertaken to provide secondary-glazing to all windows, with a central mechanical ventilation and heatrecovery (‘MVHR’) system, connected to the two existing ventilation grills.
All the intended (ground-floor) bedrooms and the (first-floor) lounge, dining and kitchen areas, would be afforded natural light via existing windows
To view the application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/00590/PA3MA
