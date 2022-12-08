Edit Account-Sign Out
Plans for two new commercial units at Tilgate Forest Business Centre

Plans to add two commercial buildings to Tilgate Forest Business Centre have been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
3 minutes ago
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 12:06pm

If approved, the buildings will be used for offices, storage and general industrial use and will have basement and surface parking.

To view the application, from KnightsBridge Moonlight & Wolff Ltd, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2022/0546/FUL.

Planned business units
Crawley Borough Council