Plans for wood recycling site near Uckfield withdrawn

Plans to set up a rural wood recycling site near Framfield were withdrawn by developers ahead of a meeting this week.

The application, which had been recommended for refusal, saw a woodshavings wholesaler seeking planning permission to open a wood recycling facility at its premises within the Squires Farm Industrial Park.

It had been set to be considered by East Sussex County Council’s planning committee today (Wednesday September 11), but was withdrawn shortly before the meeting took place.

According to planning papers, the proposal was intended to give the business a way of clearing more than 1,000 tonnes of waste wood from its site, which was left there following an ill-fated third-party venture.

Clearing the waste wood from the site is required by a county council enforcement notice.

The facility, which planning papers say had already begun operation, would see the waste wood processed into a material for export and later use as animal bedding, chipboard and fuel for biomass plants.

This process requires new waste wood to be brought on to the site in order to ensure the final product meets industry standards.

While planning officers conceded the proposal would allow the applicant to fulfil the requirements of its enforcement notice, the application had been recommended for refusal due to concerns around noise from the site’s operation.

These concerns around noise have been raised by several objectors, including local residents and ward member Chris Dowling (Con, Uckfield South with Framfield).