Plans for a drive through Starbucks on the site of a Tesco car park in Eastbourne have continued to progress following a renewed application.

The proposals for the site in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, were first submitted to the Eastbourne Borough Council in 2021.

The approved plans would have seen the re-location of the ‘click and collect’ facilities as well as the relocation of the recycling area as well as work done to the car park.

Now, plans for the signage, menu boards and other equipment needed for the drive-through have been submitted.

Nearby residents and businesses are being consulted and have until Thursday, February 1, to comment on the application.

The council plans to make a decision on Friday, March 1.

The new buildings will mean the car park will be reduced in capacity from 545 bays to 487.

There will be 34 car parking spaces within the development including three disabled bays, four waiting bays, four electric vehicle charging spaces – along with infrastructure to be provided for an additional four spaces – and eight cycle spaces.

While recommended for approval by officers, Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee had refused the development back in 2021, after raising concerns about both noise disturbance and highways safety.

The council said at the time: “The proposals would, by reason of the increase in traffic to, through and from the site, lead to an increased risk of highway safety issues, the proposed use would have an adverse impact upon air quality at and within the vicinity of the site and the proposed development would, by nature of its use, create undue noise disturbance to neighbouring residential occupants resulting in a loss of residential amenity.”

Neither of these concerns were shared by the planning inspector, who pointed to the lack of objections from either East Sussex Highways or the council’s own environmental protection team.