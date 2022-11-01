Developers have unveiled plans to build 99 new homes in at the former Portfield Football Club in Chichester.

An application for a screening opinion, which is used to decide whether a whether a development should be subject to environmental impact assessment has been submitted to Chichester District Council for the proposed 99 home development on the land at Portfield Football Club on Church Road in Chichester.

Plans for the overall development of the site have been in place since 2008, with the council permitting the plans via S106 agreement.

In the design and access statement for the original proposal, developers Douglas Briggs said: “The Portfield Football Ground site has been released for development following the merger of Chichester City Football Club and Portfield Football Club forming Chichester City United Football Club (later being named Chichester City Football Club).

"Chichester City United FC requires better facilities than those provided at Portfield to enable to compete in a higher league and sustain their league status.

"The relocation to Oaklands Park will provide improved facilities, including better spectator, club facilities and changing rooms which will meet league requirements."

In the 2022 screening opinion Chichester District Council said: “The site is an approximately two hectare site which has until recently been used by Portfield Football Club as a sports ground.

"The site is located the west of Church Road which is characterised in this location by large residential properties set within spacious plots.

“The Council is satisfied having looked at the Regulations that the proposal is not Schedule 1 development.”

