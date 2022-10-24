Plans have been submitted for eight new tennis courts to be built at Seaford College.

An all-weather hockey pitch would also be built as part of the potential development at the college in East Lavington.

The proposed new hockey pitch would replace an existing area currently functioning as tennis courts located to the north of the main school buildings which forms part of an existing group of formal sports pitches and facilities provided by the school for students.

The new tennis courts will be located on an existing area of unused grassland just west, and adjacent to, the school sports hall.

The proposals will comprise a total of eight new hard court tennis and netball courts that will also provide a duel function as a play and break-out area for children throughout the day.

