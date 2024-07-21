Plans submitted for new assisted living care home in Eastbourne
The plans if approved would see the conversion of offices at 16 Hyde Gardens in to an assisted living care home for the care of children with learning disabilities and autism.
The home would provide care to children who are unable to placed into foster care by the local authority due to their complex needs.
The application states: “The home will be recruiting locally for childcare coaches and support workers as well as therapists to enable young people to be more independent in preparation for adulthood.
"Carers will work in shifts from 7.30am to 10.30pm then night staff 10pm to 8am, ensuring the property is not left unstaffed. No permanent carer will be on site.”
The home, if approved, would be able to support six young people.
External alterations to the building would include the removal of two rear windows and the replacement of two pairs of windows.
