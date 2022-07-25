Plans submitted for new dog paddock in South Harting

Plans for a new dog paddock in South Harting have been submitted.

The new paddock would be built on current agricultural land south of Hurstfield House from Ditcham Lane to Hurst Mill Lane in South Harting.

In a statement applicant Mr Richard Caines said: “Our aim is to provide a second secure dog walking facility for local residents and visitors who wish to enjoy the natural area in a safe environment with exclusive hire of low yield farm land.

"People with headstrong dogs that may have livestock worrying issues, timid dogs, aggressive dogs or just anxious owners can all hire the meadow and release their dog secure in the knowledge they will not run off causing

harm to themselves or others.

"In common with many applications in the area there is proven and strong demand for this type of diversification, this application is an expansion and response to demand for the very successful adjoining Daisy Dog Meadow dog park opened last year; one which does not visually impact the countryside but allows people to both enjoy and appreciate the environment we are blessed with.

“These ventures do not generate noise problems and there will be no light pollution as we will only be open in daylight hours and there is no electricity on site.

"This proposal follows on from last years application and opening of Daisy Dog Meadow.

“Last years diversification has surpassed our most optimistic forecasts and we find ourselves turning customers away at busy times, the field in question is one of the more geographically remote in relation to the farm and is more difficult to reach with livestock for grazing.

"It has a good source of water nearby which helps in relation to the ecology of the site.”

The area of the proposal is four acres which, if permitted, would be fenced in similar fashion to the adjacent Daisy Dog Meadow and would allow more than three dogs at a session in the field which is more than currently specified three at the adjacent field.