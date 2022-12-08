Plans to add two-storeys to a block of flats in West Green have been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

The prior approval notification, from One Rent, details plans to add eight flats to Highfield House, in Town Mead.

Under the government’s permitted development rights scheme, no planning permission is needed for such a change.

Instead, the prior approval notification was submitted to make sure the change would be suitable and that the council has no valid concerns to halt the process.

Highfield House, in Town Mead

The council has successfully opposed such notifications in the past.

In April, the planning committee opposed plans to add two storeys to Belgrave House, in Station Way – a decision which was backed by the planning inspectorate.

