Plans to build four homes behind two Victorian villas in Worthing are to be considered by the borough council.

The application for land behind 14-16 Farncombe Road will be decided by the planning committee on Wednesday (February 22), with officers recommending it for refusal.

In a report to the committee, officers said the design, size and siting of the new two-bedroom homes made for an ‘anomalous and awkward form of development’.

They also felt the application, from Patagonia Properties Ltd represented ‘piecemeal, backland development which would be a discordant over-development of the site’.

Francombe Road, Worthing

The council has received one letter of objection from a neighbour in Selden Road, who said: “Our home and garden backs on to the proposed development. The proposed site of development would result in both our home and garden being severely overlooked from the top rooms of the new development, resulting in a serious invasion of our privacy.”