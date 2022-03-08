Plans to change Selsey shop into house permitted

The new place of residence will be located on 81-83 on the Selsey High Street.

The property has been to let/for sale since 2019 but has never been occupied.

No offers have been made during this time to either purchase or rent the property during that time.

Plans for the development of a Selsey shop into a house have been permitted by Chichester District Council. SUS-220803-153053001

In the design and access statement it stated that as ‘the site lies on the fringe of the high street, together with the effects of the pandemic on shopping habits and the commercial sector generally, has led to the site being vacant.

In a statement Selsey Town Council said: “(We) would prefer the unit to remain as a retail unit in line with Policy 10 of the Neighbourhood Plan, but accept the changing of the High Street’s nationally, and would therefore like CDC Officers to ensure due diligence had been carried out with regard to the marketing of the property within the regulations.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 21/02939/FUL