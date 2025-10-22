Plans to change the use of a West Sussex village pub have been submitted, with the intention of turning it into a home.

The Gardeners Arms, in West Street, Sompting, has a three-bedroom flat over the vacant ground-floor public house but the plans seek permission to change the use to a full residential dwelling.

This would involve internal and external changes, including a loft conversion with dormer, half-gable end and roof windows.

Matthew Naish, owner of Deadspace Designs, has made the application to Adur District Council on behalf of owner Sarah Marshall.

The Gardeners Arms, in West Street, Sompting, closed in August 2025. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In the design and access statement, it explains the existing property will be converted on all levels.

"The building no longer operates as a public house and has been purchased by the current owner / applicant. It is currently vacant at ground-floor level with occasional use by the owner for storage etc.

"The first floor currently provides accommodation for the owner within the existing flat. The application requests consent to convert the property into a private family dwelling with large garden area to the rear and parking to the front / side."

The plans show four bedrooms on the first floor, one of them en-suite, a bedroom with en-suite in the newly-converted loft, with lounge, snug, dining area, games room and kitchen on the ground floor and cinema lounge in the basement, the former pub cellar.

The application states that 'continued attempts at commercial use would not be considered viable'.

According to Sidney Phillips, the leasehold interest of the property was marketed from October 19, 2022, but no offers were received. The hospitality specialist was then instructed to market the freehold interest, while the pub was running on short-term Tenancy At Will agreements. The business closed in August 2025.

