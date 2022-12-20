Plans to convert a former care home into flats are set to go in front of Hastings planners next week.

On Thursday (December 22), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to create five self-contained apartments by converting the Ridge House retirement home in Boscobel Road.

The plans have seen objections raised by local residents, who argue the scheme would be an overdevelopment of the site.

But planning officers are recommending approval, arguing the site is in a sustainable location and would provide acceptable accommodation for future residents.

Hastings care home

The building, a converted late-Victorian property, is within the Burtons St Leonards Conservation Area but is not itself a listed building.

The conversion would involve the demolition of a conservatory and alterations to some windows and doors. Officers say they do not consider these changes will have a significant impact on the conservation area, however.

