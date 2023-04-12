Plans to convert the Hastings Direct building into housing have been refused at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Wednesday (April 5), a planning inspector has dismissed proposals to convert Conquest House in Collington Avenue into 78 apartments, using permitted development rights.

National planning rules mean permitted development right schemes usually gain automatic approval, unless a small range of specific issues are identified by the local planning authority.

In this case, Rother District Council had concerns about whether all of the building’s future residents would have access to enough natural light, as officers felt some habitable rooms fell short of the required standard.

The applicant, Paramount Land and Development, had disputed this view, noting how the national rules do not set out precisely what counts as ‘adequate light’ and arguing that the council was being too exacting.

Ultimately, however, the planning inspector shared the council’s concerns.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Based on everything I have read and seen, significant parts of all of the habitable rooms mentioned above would appear very dull without the use of electric lighting much of the time.

“I am unconvinced that these habitable rooms would be provided with adequate natural light. This is on account of the orientation, sizes and positions of the windows serving those rooms, and the sizes and layouts of those rooms.”

In light of this, the inspector concluded that the scheme did not qualify for permitted development right and dismissed the appeal.