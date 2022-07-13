Plans to convert Storrington offices into homes

West Sussex County Council has lodged plans for 24-26 West Street, a two storey double fronted brick building with accommodation at second floor within the roof space.
The proposal comprises the change of use of the existing building to create five one- bedroom flats and two one-bedroom studio apartments.
Each home would be allocated one parking space and have access to shared amenity area, bin and cycle storage.
Each apartment will have an open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting area along with a double bedroom and an en-suite bathroom.
The ground floor flats will have private amenity areas whilst those on upper floors will have use of the shared amenity space.
According to the application: “Due to the nature of the proposed and the surrounding uses, the development is not considered to result in any noise impacts, and appropriate living conditions would be created on the site for future residents.”