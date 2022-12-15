Edit Account-Sign Out
Plans to demolish Bexhill bungalow and replace it with two-storey new build home refused at appeal by planning inspector

Proposals for a modern new build in Bexhill have been turned down at appeal.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
7 hours ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 9:21am

In a decision notice published on Monday (December 12), a planning inspector has dismissed proposals to demolish a bungalow in Pebsham Lane and replace it with a two-storey newbuild.

The scheme had previously been refused by Rother District Council earlier this year, after planning officers concluded it would be out-of-keeping with and harmful to the surrounding area. This would include a loss of privacy for residents living in Mistley Close, the council said.

Proposed design
The applicant appealed this decision, but the inspector ultimately shared the council’s concerns about the scheme.

The inspector said: “Taking these harms cumulatively, they outweigh other considerations including benefits which flow from the redevelopment of the site as proposed.

“Consequently, having taken into account all representations made, for the reasons given above, I dismiss the appeal.”

