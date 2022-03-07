Plans to demolish bungalow in Loxwood refused

Plans to demolish a bungalow in Loxwood has been refused by Chichester District Council. SUS-220703-152431001

The submitted plans would also have seen four new market houses being built on the site at The Ride in Loxwood.

The proposal was met with strong objections by many members of the local community with 21 written complaints sent to Chichester District Council.

Mrs, Sarah Seager-Thomas from Loxwood said: “The site is adjacent to a crossroads so the additional vehicle movements associated with the

density of this proposed development would create added danger for the residents of the Estate

who use the roads for recreation due to there being no pavements.

Mr William Townsend, also from Loxwood echoed the view that the application was not in keeping with the area.

He said: “This application is totally out of character with the settlement of Ifold particularly in regard to the style and nature of the proposed construction by cramming four semi-detached houses on to one small plot when compared to the general densities of the surrounding properties.

Plaistow and Ifold Parish Council strongly objected to the proposal and in a statement said: “The increased number of dwellings on the site will increase water demand.

“Unless the development is ‘water neutral’, it cannot proceed without contravening the standing advice from Natural England which seeks to protect internationally sensitive sites in the Arun Valley from unsustainable water abstraction in the Sussex North Water Resource Zone.

“The Parish Council respectfully submits that the application does not demonstrate the requisite water neutrality for planning permission to be granted.

The parish council also went onto to state: “The application represents gross over-development within Ifold, which is entirely out-of-keeping with

the characteristics of the area and the street scene.

“To permit this application would set a dangerous precedent for other sites within the Ifold Settlement Boundary and contribute to the gradual erosion of the character of the area.”

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 21/03447/FUL