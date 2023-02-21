Plans to turn an Easebourne nursing home into residential housing has been refused by the South Downs National Park planning authority.

The development would have taken place at Burch Trees Nursing Home on Hollist Lane.

The building is currently being used as a 22 occupant building will en-suite rooms.

The proposed plans would have seen the demolition of part of the property into a family home.

It was proposed to retain part of the single storey accommodation at the rear of the property to provide a home leisure suite including a changing room and a shower.

In its statement of refusal, the South Downs National Park Authority said: “The applicant has failed to demonstrate there is no longer a demand for the facility.

"Furthermore, the use of the site for alternative community uses, which could maintain rural employment, services and supply chains have not been explored prior to the submission of the proposal for open market housing.

"The proposal and associated works are therefore considered to have a harmful impact on the provision of community facilities and the vitality of the area.

"The proportion, size and distribution of windows and other openings throughout the building is considered to result in excessive light spill. It is considered that the cumulative effect would cause harm to the South Downs National Park designation as an International Dark Skies Reserve and to the immediate character and appearance of the area.